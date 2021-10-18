Manitoba Man Wins $20 Million on Lotto Max Draw













A Manitoba man is $20 million richer after purchasing a Lotto Max ticket in late August and only recently discovering his windfall.

Jerry Knott of Wasagamack was in Winnipeg for his daughter’s wedding when he realized he was a multi-millionaire.

“I saw a two and a bunch of zeroes and thought, ‘Cool! I won $20,000!’” Knott said while recapping his win. “The store retailer looked at me with wide eyes and said, ‘This is the missing ticket!’”

“I didn’t know what she was talking about until she scanned it again and I saw there were a few more zeroes than I had originally thought,” he continued. “That’s 20 and six zeroes – $20 million!”

The Wasagamack local purchased his winning Lotto Max ticket for the August 24 draw at Drifters Restaurant & Service, located at Highway junctions 11 & 313 in Lac du Bonnet. He said he put the ticket in his wallet and forgot about it until mid-October when he once again visited Winnipeg and saw it in his wallet.

Knott plans to use his winnings to continue the development of reserve status land on Big Stone Lake, while also sharing with his wife and their children.

“I’m looking forward to building another five cottages to expand our dream,” he said. “It’s nice to know we will be able to put money into something that will better our community.”

Knott’s winning numbers were 1, 24, 26, 29, 30, 45 and 50.