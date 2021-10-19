Lac du Bonnet Man Charged After Robbery, Carjacking and Fire













An 18-year-old Lac du Bonnet man is facing a slew of charges after what began as a robbery and carjacking in the Manitoba town on October 15.

Just before 1 p.m., a woman was approached at a gas station on Minnewawa Street, where a suspect pulled a knife on her and stole her vehicle. The 60-year-old victim wasn’t injured.

The vehicle was last seen speeding southbound on Highway 11 before it rolled at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 44. Police say it appears the suspect had been driving too fast and failed to make the turn onto Highway 44 when the vehicle rolled.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was arrested a short distance away. Several bystanders reported that the suspect had attempted to carjack another vehicle without success and fled.

The man was taken into custody and transported to hospital for a medical assessment.

While in custody, officers were alerted to a house fire on Leslie Avenue in Lac du Bonnet, which was later found to be the suspect’s home. The residence suffered extensive damage and is believed to be have been deliberately set by the suspect.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP continue to investigate.