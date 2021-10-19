Woman Charged Following South Winnipeg Bank Robbery













Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a woman who allegedly robbed a bank in the Fort Richmond area on Monday.

At around 10 a.m., the suspect entered the bank in the 2700 block of Pembina Highway and uttered a threat to the teller at the front counter, according to police. The bank employee turned over money the suspect demanded and no injuries were reported.

Police were contacted and tracked the suspect to a residence in St. Norbert. The money was recovered upon her arrest.

Shirley Lorraine Johnson, 49, of Winnipeg, was charged with robbery and uttering threats causing death or bodily harm. She remains in custody.