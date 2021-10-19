U of M Faculty Votes in Favour of Strike













WINNIPEG — Members of the University of Manitoba Faculty Association have voted to authorize a strike.

The UMFA said Tuesday 85 percent of voting members approved a call to strike, seeking fair and reasonable compensation from the U of M.

“Today’s results demonstrate that UMFA members will no longer accept being undervalued by their employer,” said Orvie Dingwall, UMFA president, in a statement.

“Professors, instructors, and librarians at Manitoba’s largest university deserve competitive compensation on par with their colleagues across the country.”

Dingwall says while the voting result doesn’t necessarily mean a strike will be called, it’s “clear that negotiations cannot continue until the administration pushes back against a government that continues to intrude in the bargaining process.”

The association represents more than 1,200 professors, instructors and librarians at the University of Manitoba.