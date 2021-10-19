Home » The Canadian Press » Jets Captain Blake Wheeler in COVID-19 Protocol Before Game Against Wild

Jets Captain Blake Wheeler in COVID-19 Protocol Before Game Against Wild

October 19, 2021 3:22 PM | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

Blake Wheeler

Winnipeg Jets’ Blake Wheeler (26) shoots during the first day of their NHL training camp in Winnipeg, Monday, January 4, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Jets captain Blake Wheeler will miss Winnipeg’s game against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday after being placed in COVID-19 protocols.

The Jets announced Wheeler’s absence hours before the puck dropped.

Wheeler had 15 goals and 31 assists for Winnipeg last season, tied with Nikolaj Ehlers for third most points on the team with 46.

The 35-year-old Wheeler has one assist in two games with the Jets so far this season.

Winnipeg head coach Paul Maurice said he had to push back practice on Monday to make sure all of his players got back their COVID-19 test results to be sure no one else was infected.

Maurice said that no one on the Jets is nervous about being infected themselves, even as he knocked wood on the podium.

CP - The Canadian Press


Tags: Coronavirus | Health | Hockey | NHL | Winnipeg Jets

TRENDING VIDEOS