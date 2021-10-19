Jets Captain Blake Wheeler in COVID-19 Protocol Before Game Against Wild













By The Canadian Press

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Jets captain Blake Wheeler will miss Winnipeg’s game against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday after being placed in COVID-19 protocols.

The Jets announced Wheeler’s absence hours before the puck dropped.

Wheeler had 15 goals and 31 assists for Winnipeg last season, tied with Nikolaj Ehlers for third most points on the team with 46.

The 35-year-old Wheeler has one assist in two games with the Jets so far this season.

Winnipeg head coach Paul Maurice said he had to push back practice on Monday to make sure all of his players got back their COVID-19 test results to be sure no one else was infected.

Maurice said that no one on the Jets is nervous about being infected themselves, even as he knocked wood on the podium.