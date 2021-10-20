Manitoba Considering Changes to Delivery of Liquor and Cannabis













WINNIPEG — The province is considering new regulations for the delivery of liquor and cannabis in Manitoba.

The public’s feedback is being sought to hold third-party delivery companies, such as SkipTheDishes, DoorDash and Uber Eats, responsible for regulated products, as opposed to the dining room, lounge or retailers where the products come from.

“New regulations would shift obligation and responsibility from restaurants to third-party delivery companies, where it belongs,” said Justice Minister Cameron Friesen.

“With the delivery industry growing, we want to make sure that liquor and cannabis products are delivered safely and responsibly.”

Proposed amendments would establish a new licence category that would authorize third-party companies to deliver regulated products, such as liquor and cannabis, to customers on behalf of other licensees.

The proposed legislation would develop a minor agent program that would enhance its capacity to enforce breaches related to selling or serving regulated products to minors and young people.

Feedback on the proposal is being accepted until December 6.