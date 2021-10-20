Manitoba Real Estate Sales Closing in on Record Year













The number of residential properties sold in Manitoba is closing in on the record set this time last year.

The Manitoba Real Estate Association says September’s sales saw 1,575 residential properties traded, with total sales of $506.4 million.

“Although we typically see a fall market that is less active than the spring peak months, September was still a very solid month of home sales in Manitoba,” said Stewart Elston, MREA 2021 president.

“September of last year aside, it would otherwise have been the busiest September on record.”

This year, 16,013 residential properties have sold, up 23.7% over last year and closing in on the 2020 year-end record of 16,789 sales.

“Nine months in, the total dollar value of residential sales has surpassed the record mark of $5.1 billion set last year,” added Elston. “While the market has stabilized in recent months and we are not seeing the same degree of multiple offer scenarios, strong and sustained resale prices are indicative of the soon-to-be consecutive record years in the Manitoba real estate market.”