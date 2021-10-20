Manitoba RCMP Say ‘Dangerous Suspect’ That Was a Threat to the Public Arrested













By The Canadian Press

SELKIRK, Man. — Manitoba RCMP say a man who they described as armed, dangerous and a threat to the public has been safely arrested.

Earlier Wednesday, RCMP said Wesley Manfred Wadien, who is 38, is wanted on allegations of uttering threats and pointing a firearm, as well as arrest warrants for other offences.

Police said the warning applied to the Selkirk, Interlake and Winnipeg areas.

RCMP Superintendent Rob Lasson said a man was being sought by police after a suspect pointed a shotgun in Selkirk, Man., Tuesday and then fled from Mounties.

Lasson said regular Mounties, an RCMP tactical unit, dog teams, a police helicopter and drones were used to look for him and the search continued Wednesday.

RCMP said Wadien was arrested Wednesday night in the RM of Rockwood north of Winnipeg.