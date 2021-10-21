Access Credit Union Raises $102K for Non-Profits

Access Credit Union has raised more than $102,000 for community organizations through its Jeans for Charity program.
The program is a fundraising initiative designed by the Manitoba credit union to provide the opportunity for staff to wear jeans on Fridays while raising money for local non-profits.
Jeans for Charity started in 2013 and staff who choose to participate donate a minimum of $3 every Friday with proceeds then matched by Access and donated to organizations chosen by the employees.
“Supporting local and strengthening investment in our communities will always be a top priority for Access,” said Larry Davey, president and CEO of Access Credit Union. “It’s exciting to see how the Jeans for Charity program has grown along with our expanded reach into both the rural and urban markets.”
The selected recipients for 2021 are:
- Boundary Trails Health Centre Foundation Carman Memorial Hospital
- Emerson Foodbank
- Genesis House
- Gretna Fire Department
- Habitat for Humanity Manitoba
- Holy Trinity Lunch Program
- Lowe Farm School
- MacDonald Services for Seniors
- Many Hands Resource Centre
- Miami Children’s Facility
- Morden Christmas Cheer
- Never Alone Foundation
- Pembina Manitou Health Centre Foundation Plum Coulee Community Gardens
- Red River Wellness
- Rhineland Empty Stocking Fund Rhineland Food Bank
- Roseau Crossing Heritage Park Sunshine Fund
- Transcona Food Bank
- United Way Pembina Valley United Way Winnipeg
- Variety Manitoba
- Vita Christmas Cheer
- Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre Willow Place
- Winkler and District Food Cupboard Winnipeg Harvest
- Wolseley Family Place