Access Credit Union Raises $102K for Non-Profits













Access Credit Union has raised more than $102,000 for community organizations through its Jeans for Charity program.

The program is a fundraising initiative designed by the Manitoba credit union to provide the opportunity for staff to wear jeans on Fridays while raising money for local non-profits.

Jeans for Charity started in 2013 and staff who choose to participate donate a minimum of $3 every Friday with proceeds then matched by Access and donated to organizations chosen by the employees.

“Supporting local and strengthening investment in our communities will always be a top priority for Access,” said Larry Davey, president and CEO of Access Credit Union. “It’s exciting to see how the Jeans for Charity program has grown along with our expanded reach into both the rural and urban markets.”

The selected recipients for 2021 are:

Boundary Trails Health Centre Foundation Carman Memorial Hospital

Emerson Foodbank

Genesis House

Gretna Fire Department

Habitat for Humanity Manitoba

Holy Trinity Lunch Program

Lowe Farm School

MacDonald Services for Seniors

Many Hands Resource Centre

Miami Children’s Facility

Morden Christmas Cheer

Never Alone Foundation

Pembina Manitou Health Centre Foundation Plum Coulee Community Gardens

Red River Wellness

Rhineland Empty Stocking Fund Rhineland Food Bank

Roseau Crossing Heritage Park Sunshine Fund

Transcona Food Bank

United Way Pembina Valley United Way Winnipeg

Variety Manitoba

Vita Christmas Cheer

Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre Willow Place

Winkler and District Food Cupboard Winnipeg Harvest

Wolseley Family Place