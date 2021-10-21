92 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 4 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 62,469.

Four additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 90s from Prairie Mountain health region (reported Tuesday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

A man in his 50s from the Northern health region (reported Tuesday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

A woman in her 60s from Winnipeg health region (reported Tuesday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

A man in his 80s from Southern Health region (reported Wednesday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

Health officials say there are 926 active cases, 60,308 people have recovered, and 56 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 17 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,235.

245 new cases of the virus have been identified since Monday: 102 cases on Tuesday, Oct 19; 51 cases Wednesday, Oct 20 and 92 cases today. This includes:

16 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

57 cases in the Northern health region

20 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

102 cases in the Southern Health region

50 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,208 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,062,342.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.