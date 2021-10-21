Ross Named New President of MGEU













WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union has named Kyle Ross as the organization’s new president.

Ross will lead the union’s more than 30,000 members after a recent vote at the MGEU’s 66th convention.

He is currently employed with Manitoba Public Insurance and has been an active MGEU member and activist since 2011. He first served as a steward, before being elected MPI component director in 2016. He’s also served on the MGEU’s Technological Change, and Risk and Strategy Committees.

“This is an important time for our membership,” Ross said in a statement. “A new premier will be named at the end of the month, and it’s time to reset the relationship between this government and unions. I’m ready to lead that change and I’m ready to fight for our public services.”

Ross replaces outgoing president Michelle Gawronsky, who held the position since 2012.