Manitoba Ending Pandemic State of Emergency













WINNIPEG — Manitoba will let the provincewide state of emergency expire today after 580 days.

The SOE was put into place under the Emergency Measures Act on March 20, 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nineteen months ago we declared a state of emergency to help protect the physical and financial health and safety of all Manitobans and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our hospitals and in our communities,” said Premier Kelvin Goertzen.

“As we continue to move toward a post-pandemic Manitoba, we want to remind everyone, although the state of emergency is expiring, COVID-19 is still here. With vaccination rates among the highest in the country with over 82 per cent of eligible Manitobans fully vaccinated, we can help control COVID, but it’s important that all Manitobans continue to follow the fundamentals that help us limit our risks.”

The province says public health orders can continue to be issued through the Public Health Act without a declared provincewide state of emergency. The province can declare a new state of emergency if required in the future.