RCMP Officer Charged Following Sexual Misconduct Investigation













A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged with breach of trust following an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct while he was on duty.

The Independent Investigation Unit began looking into the allegation on July 9, 2021, which occurred in the Flin Flon area.

Cst. Nicholas James Barrett, formerly of the Creighton RCMP detachment, was arrested on October 7. He was released on an undertaking to appear in court on November 23 in The Pas.

No further information has been released by the IIU as the matter is before the courts.