Three Killed in Crash Near Manitoba First Nation













Three people were killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash south of Berens River First Nation.

Manitoba RCMP say the collision happened just after 4 p.m. on Rice River Road when a minivan collided head-on with an SUV.

Three adults and two children, all from Berens River, were each in the minivan and SUV.

A 26-year-old woman riding in the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 25-year-old man driving the minivan, along with a 68-year-old female passenger, also died.

A 27-year-old man, and two women, aged 22 and 28, along with three young children, remain in hospital with serious injuries. One of the children, a three-month-old, is currently in critical condition.

RCMP say an early investigation found some of the occupants weren’t wearing seatbelts.

Police continue to investigate.