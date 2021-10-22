Suspect Arrested in Chalmers Park Break-In













Winnipeg police took a man into custody early Friday morning following a break and enter in the Chalmers Park neighbourhood.

Officers were alerted that a resident was frightened and hiding within the residence.

Air 1 responded to the scene and officers witnessed the suspect using an object to damage property and smash the windows of the home. They illuminated the area and provided updates for the ground units that were en route.

The suspect fled on foot and was briefly chased by officers before being located by Air 1 on Riverton Avenue. A Taser was used to take the man into custody.

The 20-year-old Winnipeg suspect is facing multiple charges. He remains in custody.