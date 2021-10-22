Registration Opening for Inaugural Ducky Pond Hockey Classic













WINNIPEG — Registration will soon open for the inaugural Ducky Pond Hockey Classic in honour of late Winnipeg Jets legend Dale Hawerchuk.

Teams can register their spot for the outdoor hockey tournament beginning Wednesday, October 27 at 10 a.m.

The event is being held from Thursday, January 13 to Sunday, January 16 at the new custom-made lake at Camp Manitou.

“Hockey on the frozen pond is what Canadian winters are all about and the Ducky Pond Hockey Classic really brings Manitobans their first opportunity to enjoy a large-scale pond hockey event locally,” said Anders Strome, director of player & alumni relations with True North Sports + Entertainment.

“With a strong hockey community like the one we have in Manitoba, we anticipate the tournament will fill quickly and would encourage teams to register early for what is sure to be a memorable inaugural event.”

The rules

The Ducky Pond Hockey Classic will feature up to 72 teams in two divisions: an Open Division and a Ladies’ Division. Teams will consist of a maximum of five players as opponents face off in a 4-on-4 format with no goalies. Each team will be guaranteed five games – one on Thursday, and two games on both Friday and Saturday – that will be played in two 15-minute halves with a five-minute break in between. The top teams from both the Open Division and the Ladies’ Division will make the playoffs to be played on Sunday.

Team registrations can be made by visiting DuckyPondClassic.ca.