Province Contributing $4.15M for Steinbach Intersection Overhaul













The Manitoba government is contributing $4.15 million towards an intersection improvement project in Steinbach.

The project at Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 12 and Loewen Boulevard will improve safety in the area and include new pavement, curbing, traffic signal relocation and utility relocation.

“We are pleased to be partnering with the province to redesign an important intersection in our city that aligns with our commitment to infrastructure and growth,” said Steinbach Mayor Earl Funk.

“This project will increase capacity along a major traffic corridor while improving overall traffic flow in the city. We are thankful for the support of the province to complete this significant project.”

The project comes with a price tag of $8 million and will also include the addition of a second left-turn lane for southbound traffic on PTH 12.

Construction is expected to start in spring 2022 with an anticipated completion date of fall 2023.