Sections of Three Winnipeg Streets Closed This Weekend













WINNIPEG — Three city street closures will impact drivers this weekend on Shaftesbury Boulevard, Carlton Street, and Logan Avenue.

Southbound Shaftesbury Boulevard, from Corydon Avenue to Mountbatten Avenue, will be closed at 6 p.m. tonight until Sunday, October 24 at 7 p.m. for road construction. Access will be maintained to the Tuxedo Golf Course while construction is underway.

Southbound Carlton Street, from St. Mary Avenue to York Avenue will be closed on Saturday at 7 a.m. until Sunday, October 24 at 7 p.m., for crane work.

A couple intersections along Logan Avenue will be closed on Sunday, October 24 for paving between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. The temporary closures will impact the intersections at King Edward Street and Keewatin Street. The closures will not overlap.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the closures.