Hung Up: Learning to Let Go of Damaging Relationships













WINNIPEG — A free virtual panel discussion being hosted by the Manitoba Opera will help people learn to let go of damaging relationships.

“Hung Up” is being put on via Zoom on Thursday, October 28 and will include panelists who are experts in their field.

Hear from professionals about disengaging from unhealthy relationships (romantic or otherwise), how the attachment theory impacts us as adults, and what tools we need to better understand this dynamic.

Panelists inlude:

Dr. Toby Rutner , psychologist

, psychologist Dr. Narumi Taniguchi , Associate Professor and Director of the Master of Marriage and Family Therapy Program, University of Winnipeg and registered marriage and family therapist

, Associate Professor and Director of the Master of Marriage and Family Therapy Program, University of Winnipeg and registered marriage and family therapist Sonya Gotziaman , registered psychotherapist, sex therapist, and marriage and family therapist

, registered psychotherapist, sex therapist, and marriage and family therapist Maureen Scurfield , Miss Lonely Hearts column, Winnipeg Free Press

, Miss Lonely Hearts column, Winnipeg Free Press Moderator: Alison Gillmor

The event will include a Q&A and begin at 7 p.m. Registration is available online.

Held in conjunction with Manitoba Opera’s La voix humaine (The Human Voice) November 5 and 6.

In the opera, a young woman desperately struggles with the end of her romantic relationship and her attachment to a lover who has moved on.