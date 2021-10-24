RCMP Investigating Fatal Hit and Run Near The Pas













Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fatal hit and run early Sunday morning approximately 10 kilometres north of The Pas.

Police say a 31-year-old man was found deceased on the shoulder of Highway 10 at around 2 a.m.

The victim was struck by a large vehicle that didn’t stop at the scene. Investigators believe the vehicle that hit the victim was heading south at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call The Pas RCMP at (204) 627-6200.

Mounties are asking anyone who may have been travelling on Highway 10, near The Pas around 2 a.m., to check the passenger side of their vehicle or trailer for damage.