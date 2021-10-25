78 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 2 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 62,907.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region (reported Saturday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

A man in his 80s from the Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Sunday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

Health officials say there are 1,071 active cases, 60,599 people have recovered, and 58 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 16 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,237.

464 new cases of the virus have been identified since Friday: 130 cases on Friday, Oct 22; 107 cases Saturday, Oct 23; 149 cases Sunday, Oct. 24; and 78 cases today. This includes:

17 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

81 cases in the Northern health region

57 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region

180 cases in the Southern Health region

129 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,130 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,073,161.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.