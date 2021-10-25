Man Shot Riding His Bike in Point Douglas













Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting while a man was riding his bike on Saturday morning in Point Douglas.

The victim was cycling in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. when two unknown males approached him asking for a cigarette. An argument ensued and the victim fled before being shot while riding away.

The man in his 40s was struck in the lower extremities and was transported to hospital in stable condition.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).