CONTEST: Win Tickets to Manitoba Opera’s ‘The Telephone’ & ‘La Voix Humaine’

In The Telephone, Ben comes to visit Lucy at her place; he wants to propose to her before leaving on a trip. Despite his best efforts to get her attention, Lucy is occupied with endless phone conversations. Between her calls, when she leaves the room, Ben even tries unsuccessfully to cut the telephone cord. Not wanting to miss his train, Ben leaves without asking Lucy for her hand in marriage. He makes one last attempt, calling Lucy from a phone booth to propose. She consents, and the two join in a romantic duet over the phone, at the end of which Lucy makes sure that Ben remembers her phone number.

La Voix Humaine is the story of a young actress in 1950’s Paris, who is on the phone with her lover of the last five years who is marrying someone else the next day. In despair, Elle calls on every theatrical trick in the book, including hinting at suicide, as she struggles to keep him talking on the telephone in order to postpone the inevitable last goodbye. She falls into a state of depression and irreparable sadness, teetering on the edge.

