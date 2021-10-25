Manitobans Can Now Download Pan-Canadian Vaccine Card













WINNIPEG — Manitobans who are fully immunized against COVID-19 can now receive a pan-Canadian proof of vaccination credential (PVC) used for travel.

The new PVC is available to be downloaded if you already have a Manitoba immunization card or are eligible for one.

The new card is a federally recognized proof of vaccination using a QR code to ease travel requirements both domestically or internationally.

“Manitoba is a leader in this critical area, offering the first secure immunization card in the country which has allowed our province to safely reopen, keep our schools, businesses and places of worship open, protect our hospitals and health-care staff, and has provided additional benefits to fully vaccinated Manitobans,” said Central Services Minister Reg Helwer.

“The addition of the national credential is an important next step to support the safe resumption of travel within Canada and abroad for those who are fully vaccinated.”

Those who request the new card can receive an emailed PDF to print out or screenshot the QR code on their smartphone. Manitoba’s immunization card app will be updated in November to include the PVC. At that time, people using the app will be able to toggle between them and choose which to present to a venue or business.