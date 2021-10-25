Manitoba Extends Public Health Orders for Three Weeks













WINNIPEG — With the ongoing fourth wave of COVID-19, Manitoba is extending current public health orders for another three weeks.

Case numbers, hospital admissions and ICU numbers continue to fluctuate in the province, resulting in health officials maintaining current restrictions until mid-November.

“We know that vaccination works. Currently, the vast majority of hospitalizations and ICU admissions are people who are unvaccinated,” said Health and Seniors Care Minister Audrey Gordon. “To fully bring an end to the pandemic, we all need to do our part and get vaccinated.”

A slight adjustment is being made to some municipalities in the Southern Health region with higher vaccination rates to better align them with less-stringent Winnipeg area restrictions.

The municipalities of Cartier, Headingley, Macdonald, Ritchot (Niverville-Ritchot), St. Francois Xavier and Tache are geographically located in the Southern Health region, but have vaccination rates that are more consistent with that of the Winnipeg capital region. The new public health orders will see these select municipalities treated like Winnipeg and the rest of the province, including increasing retail capacity to 100 percent. All other public health orders remain unchanged.

The new orders will come into effect on Tuesday, October 26 at 12:01 a.m. and will be in place until November 16. The orders will keep the Pandemic Response System at restricted (orange) with schools at caution (yellow).

