EQ3 Opens Flagship Location in Winnipeg













WINNIPEG — Design furniture retailer EQ3 has returned to its roots and opened a flagship location in Winnipeg.

The new 44,000-square-foot space is the largest of its kind for the company and is located on the main floor of CF Polo Park.

“EQ3 is proud to open our first-ever Canadian flagship store here in Manitoba and serve the community that has helped shape who we are through the expansive possibilities of this space,” said Peter Tielmann, founder and CEO of EQ3, in a release.

“Our uniquely Canadian approach to design is deeply inspired by our hometown of Winnipeg, so we’re honoured to share this work with customers, friends, and family at our new showroom.”

The location also features an in-house restaurant by award-winning Deer + Almond chef Madel Hitzer as well as EQ3’s new concept collection, Palli Home + Company.

Winnipeg-based architectural firm Number TEN was retained to help design the store’s exterior, alongside former EQ3 creative director Thom Fougere.

Customers will have the ability to design their interiors using three dedicated design centres for one-on-one consultation with sales associates and access to all the brand’s fabrics, finishes, rug swatches, as well as 3D visualization software. Digital video walls and QR codes directing customers to detailed product information appear throughout the space.

“With our foray into experiential retail, we’re taking a holistic approach to transform how people reimagine their homes,” Tielmann added. “We’ve created pockets of discovery in the store giving customers space, tools and even nourishment, while they take the time to physically interact with the products and personalize designs.”