Teen Struck and Killed by Vehicle Near Sioux Valley













A 17-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 21 Monday evening.

Manitoba RCMP responded to the scene, located approximately five kilometres west of Sioux Valley, at around 8:40 p.m.

Officers located the victim, from Birdtail Sioux First Nation, on the roadway. She had been struck by a passing vehicle after getting out of another vehicle where she was a passenger. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the 35-year-old woman driving the passing vehicle, from the RM of Wallace-Woodworth, stopped at the scene and called 911. She wasn’t injured.

The vehicle that the victim was travelling in fled the scene prior to police arrival. It was later located in Virden and seized for further investigation.

RCMP continue to investigate the crash.