Construction Complete on Highway 1 Bridge Over Assiniboine River













The province has completed the replacement of the bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway that crosses the Assiniboine River east of Portage la Prairie.

The existing bridge was built in 1966 and surpassed its service life expectancy.

“As part of our government’s commitment to invest in strategic infrastructure, replacement of the PTH 1 bridge over the Assiniboine River ensures this important route can remain open, even during high water events,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler.

“The new bridge has been built to a higher design elevation and to national standards to better serve the community and road users that transport goods across North America.”

The province says the project is part of its commitment to invest $1.5 billion over three years, through an investment of $500 million per year in highway infrastructure. Manitoba has allocated $786.5 million to strategic infrastructure commitments for roads, highways, bridges and flood protection in 2021-22.