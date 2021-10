Manitoba RCMP have charged a Dauphin man following the seizure of drugs and firearms.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home located on 7th Avenue NE in Dauphin on October 22.

The search recovered cocaine, methamphetamine, anabolic steroids, illicit pills, firearms and drug-related paraphernalia.

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested and released to appear in court on December 21. He faces several charges as a result of the seizure.

RCMP continue to investigate.