Dierks Bentley ‘Beers On Me’ Tour Coming to Winnipeg













Country musician Dierks Bentley is bringing his Beers On Me tour to Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre this winter.

The multi-platinum singer/songwriter will be joined by openers Jordan Davis and Tenille Arts on January 13, 2022.

“People think we are crazy to go to Canada and the Northwest in January, but we’ve learned from previous tours that it’s a great time to bring a party up there,” Bentley said in a release. “For me personally, I don’t mind that there is plenty of ice, snow, and mountains for some adventure between shows.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, November 5 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Bentley last played for a Winnipeg crowd in 2019 as part of his Burning Man tour.