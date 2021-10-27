Staff Member at Seven Oaks Hospital Seriously Assaulted













WINNIPEG — One person was seriously assaulted Wednesday afternoon at Seven Oaks Hospital, leaving them in unstable condition.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says the victim was a staff member and the assault took place inside the Leila Avenue atrium area of the hospital at around 2:30 p.m.

“Winnipeg Police attended shortly after the incident and remain on scene this evening,” the WRHA said in a statement. “We are cooperating with WPS in their investigation of this incident.”

The hospital remains open, but visitation has been suspended for 24 hours, with the exception of end-of-life situations.

Additional security has been brought in to ensure the hospital is safe and secure.

The WRHA says the main Leila Avenue entrance is closed and will remain so for the remainder of today. The urgent care centre and its usual entrance remain open to the public. Dialysis patients are being contacted directly, but should use the McPhillips Street entrance to access care.

No additional details are available at this time.