Winkler Police Officer Charged with Assault, Uttering Threats













A Winkler police officer has been charged following an incident when they were off-duty on September 11.

Manitoba RCMP notified the Independent Investigation Unit of the allegation two days later.

The IIU investigation concluded reasonable grounds to charge the officer with assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

The officer was arrested on October 13 and released on an undertaking to appear in court on December 7 in Minnedosa.

The IIU is asking for the individuals who assisted the injured male at a residence in Ditch Lake, Manitoba to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

No further details surrounding the incident have been released.