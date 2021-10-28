Flair Airlines Extending Winnipeg Service to Regina, Saskatoon













WINNIPEG — Flair Airlines will launch two new direct routes from Winnipeg to Regina and Saskatoon to begin next spring.

The ultra-low-cost carrier will fly from Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport twice weekly to the two Saskatchewan cities.

“Our partnership with Flair is growing and their efforts to provide Manitobans with more convenient, low-cost domestic travel options are playing a critical role in quickly restoring the affordable, wide-ranging air services our community relies upon to sustain itself and grow,” said Barry Rempel, president and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority.

Fares on the new routes will start at $49 CAD one-way for both the Winnipeg-Regina and Winnipeg-Saskatoon routes, including taxes and fees.

The Winnipeg-Regina flights begin April 14, 2022, while the Winnipeg-Saskatoon route will commence on April 16, 2022.