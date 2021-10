Winnipeg Police Arrest Suspect in RM of Hanover Homicide













Winnipeg police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon following a homicide in the RM of Hanover.

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP responded to a residence in the area at around 12:40 p.m. and located a deceased 73-year-old woman.

A male suspect, who was known to the victim, was arrested by police in Winnipeg a short time later.

RCMP are continuing to investigate and no further details are available.