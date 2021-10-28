Selkirk Man Wins $1M Lotto 6/49













David Turnbull of Selkirk can finally retire.

The lucky Manitoba resident recently checked his Lotto 6/49 ticket for the October 9 draw and discovered he had won $1 million.

“I checked my numbers on the Lotto Spot app,” he said. “I tried to stay as calm as I could, but I was thinking, ‘What the heck do I do now?!’ It was really hard to believe. It’s a million dollars!”

Turnbull says his only immediate plan is to retire.

“That’s it. It’s all going toward retirement!”

The winning ticket was purchased from the Red River Co-op located at Unit 3 Co-op Drive in Oakbank. His winning number was 37557009-02.