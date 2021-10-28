Winnipeg Police Believe Attack in Hospital May Be Linked to Two Homicides













By The Canadian Press

Winnipeg police say an attack inside a hospital is believed to be linked to a homicide in the city and another one south of the capital.

RCMP say they found a 73-year-old woman dead in the Rural Municipality of Hanover yesterday and had information a suspect was headed to Winnipeg.

A short time later, police responded to a report of a stabbing at the Seven Oaks General Hospital, where a woman in her 60s who works at the hospital was found seriously injured.

A man in his 30s was taken into custody.

In the evening, police say officers went to a home in Winnipeg, where a man in his 70s had been killed.

RCMP and Winnipeg police say they are still investigating and believe the three crimes are linked.

Winnipeg police Const. Dani McKinnon says the suspect is a Winnipeg man and he is undergoing a medical assessment, and no charges have been laid.

The victim in the hospital attack is in serious condition in hospital.