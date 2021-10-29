Two Men Arrested as More Than 500K Illegal Cigarettes Seized













WINNIPEG — Two men were arrested at a Winnipeg residence on October 21 following the seizure of 530,587 cigarettes of contraband cigarettes.

Manitoba Finance’s Special Investigations Unit seized more than 53 cases and arrested the suspects at a Bronx Avenue home as they were in the process of unloading cases of illegal cigarettes.

A 52-year-old man from Calgary and a 46-year-old man from Winnipeg were arrested and released.

The potential tax revenue loss was $159,176 and penalties upon conviction could add up to $477,528, including a triple tax penalty.

There were multiple illegal brands such as Playfare Full Flavour, Canadian Classics, Nexus Light, Canadian Goose and Canadian Charcoal. All of these brands are considered illegal anywhere in Canada and are ineligible for a tobacco tax stamp.

If convicted, the men face fines between $1,000 and $10,000 and/or up to six months imprisonment. In addition, they may face a triple tax penalty.