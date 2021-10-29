Louise Bridge, Portion of Empress Street to Temporarily Close













WINNIPEG — Empress Street, from Yukon Avenue to Sargent Avenue, will be temporarily closed in the coming days for road construction.

The City of Winnipeg says the closures will begin at 6 p.m. tonight until 11 p.m.

On Saturday, Empress will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

On Saturday, the Louise Bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. until Monday, November 1 at 6 a.m. for maintenance.

Pedestrian access will be maintained on the east sidewalk.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and to plan for additional travel time to reach their destinations.