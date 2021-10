The Offspring to Play Winnipeg on Valentine’s Day













Punk rock royalty The Offspring will bring their “Let the Bad Times Roll” tour to Canada early next year, including with a stop in Winnipeg.

The band will play Canada Life Centre on February 14, 2022 in support of their album of the same tour name released earlier this year.

Special guest Canadian rockers Simple Plan will open the show.

Tickets go on sale on November 5 at 10 a.am. through Ticketmaster.