Three Injured When Police Cruiser Collides with Vehicle













WINNIPEG — A woman was injured and remains in hospital after her vehicle was struck by an unmarked Winnipeg police vehicle on Thursday night.

The crash happened at around 7 p.m. as the unmarked cruiser was travelling southbound on Main Street near College Avenue.

Both the officers and the other driver, a woman in her 20s, were transported to hospital in stable condition. The officers were treated and released, while the driver currently remains in hospital.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified and will assume responsibility for the investigation.