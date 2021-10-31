Six-Storey Luxury Apartment Breaks Ground in The Maples













WINNIPEG — Ground has been broken on a 72-suite residential development in the Maples.

Paragon Design Build is behind the six-storey luxury apartment building at 1325 Jefferson Avenue, which will include two- and three-bedroom suites.

“Based on our experience in other neighbourhoods, we expect this building to be leased up very quickly,” said Nigel Furgus, president of Paragon Design Build.

“People want nice apartments with reasonable rent and they want sustainable, quality construction. The Maples hasn’t had many apartment buildings constructed to this standard, until now.”

Furgus noted the development will be close to many amentities, including Lucky Supermarket and Maples Collegiate.

The main floor will be occupied by commercial space, offering tenants additional retail options without having to drive elsewhere.

The apartment complex will also boast a gym and an interactive residents’ lounge. Each unit will include higher end finishes, high speed internet, balconies, stainless steel appliances in a designer kitchen and in-suite laundry.

Rent will start at $1,075 per month with the new building having 36 underground parking stalls and 77 outdoor stalls, as well as dedicated bicycle parking.

Construction is expected to be completed by March 2023.