Goldeyes Hire Amos Ramon as Hitting Coach













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have added a familiar name to their coaching staff with the hiring of Amos Ramon.

The former Goldeyes’ player joins the club as the team’s hitting coach following a nine-year professional playing career.

“I’m thrilled that we were able to work out an agreement to have Amos with us full-time as our hitting coach,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “There’s no doubt he will work very hard every day to help our players maximize their potential.”

The Corpus Christi, Texas native, 38, played pro ball from 2006-14 in which he compiled a .285 batting average and .354 on-base percentage in 565 games.

Ramon joined the Goldeyes’ coaching staff in August 2021, and came out of retirement at the end of the season to help a short-handed roster. Despite having not played a professional game in seven years, Ramon struck out just five times in 34 plate appearances.

“I’m extremely thankful that the Goldeyes have asked me to be part of the 2022 season,” said Ramon. “This is a great organization with a winning tradition. The fans embraced me as a player, and now hopefully will as a coach. I’m excited to be back, and look forward to working with Rick to bring another championship to Winnipeg.”

Ramon also currently serves as head coach for Team Manitoba’s 17U squads for the Canada Games and Canada Cup, as well as the 18U varsity club at Home Run Sports Training Centre in Winnipeg.