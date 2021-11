A teen in distress was rescued from the Burntwood River in Thompson last week while struggling to keep afloat.

RCMP received a call at around 6:25 p.m. on October 26 that a 17-year-old girl was in the river near the Miles Hart Bridge. Officers responded and could hear the girl in the water.

They deployed boats and were able to locate and rescue the teen. It’s believed she was in the water for about 15 minutes.

She was taken to shore and transported to the local hospital for treatment.