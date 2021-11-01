96 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 4 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 63,688.

Four additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 60s from the Southern Health region (reported Friday)

A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region (reported Friday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

A man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Saturday) linked to the outbreak declared at Benito Personal Care Home and an unspecified variant of concern

A woman in her 70s from Northern health region (reported Monday)

Health officials say there are 1,273 active cases, 61,167 people have recovered, and 71 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 20 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,248.

483 new cases of the virus have been identified since Friday: 141 cases on Friday, Oct 29; 97 cases Saturday, Oct 30 and 149 cases Sunday, October 31 and 96 cases today. This includes:

40 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

41 cases in the Northern health region

41 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region

266 cases in the Southern Health region

95 cases in the Winnipeg health region

1,954 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,092,303.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.