Comedian Jeff Dunham Coming to Winnipeg in March













Comedian Jeff Dunham is restarting his international tour after a year off due to the pandemic, including with a stop in Winnipeg.

Dunham will bring his “Seriously!?” tour to Canada Life Centre on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

In addition to his usual cast of irreverent accomplices, the tour includes the newest member of the troupe, “Url,” the grandson of Walter, who lives online in his parents’ basement and knows not much more than what’s on his smartphone.

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 8 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster beginning at $63 plus fees.

Attendees must show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter.