Two Killed in Northern Manitoba Rollover Crash













A single-vehicle crash over the weekend in northern Manitoba killed two people and injured several others.

The rollover happened on Provincial Road 280 between Thompson and Tataskweyak Cree Nation (Split Lake) on Saturday evening.

Officers arrived to find a 40-year-old man who had been ejected and was deceased, while four other people remained in the vehicle.

The female front seat passenger, 21, had significant injuries. A female backseat passenger, 44, was deceased, a male backseat passenger, 42, had minor physical injuries, and the male driver, 30, had serious injuries. As medical attention was being provided, the driver succumbed to his injuries.

The 21-year-old woman was transported to Winnipeg hospital, where she remains in stable condition. The 42-year-old man was treated and released.

RCMP say everyone involved was from Tataskweyak Cree Nation.

Police continue to investigate.