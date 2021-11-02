Tory Leader Heather Stefanson Sworn in as Manitoba’s New Premier













By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — A new premier of Manitoba was sworn into office Tuesday while her opponent challenged her leadership victory in court.

Heather Stefanson, in her first speech as premier, promised to strengthen health care and the economy.

“I will always listen to you, the people of Manitoba,” she said.

The government is also committed to listening to and learning from Indigenous people to advance reconciliation, she said.

Stefanson became the first woman premier of the province after Progressive Conservative party members chose her as their new leader on the weekend.

“While I may be the first woman to hold this office, I take this oath confident in the knowledge that I will not be the last,” she said.

She is also the only woman premier in the 10 provinces.

Shelly Glover, who narrowly lost to Stefanson when the leadership ballots were counted, is challenging the results and had called for the swearing-in ceremony to be delayed.

In court documents filed Tuesday, Glover argues that Stefanson’s win is invalid and that the premier’s office remains vacant.

She said in an affidavit that she was given different numbers of how many votes would be counted than what was eventually provided.

Stefanson won by 363 votes.

Glover, a former Conservative member of Parliament, had complained throughout the leadership race that many party members didn’t receive their ballots in time.

Through her lawyer, Glover wrote to Manitoba’s lieutenant-governor Monday asking for the delay so she could contest the outcome of the leadership vote in court.

The head of the Tory leadership committee said on the weekend that every effort was made to allow people to vote and no one was deliberately denied a ballot.

Stefanson was first elected as a legislature member in 2000 and has held the Tuxedo constituency in Winnipeg ever since.

She has promised a different tone than her predecessor, Brian Pallister, who stepped down in September after dropping significantly in opinion polls following controversial remarks about the history of Indigenous people. He was also criticized for the his government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I heard loud and clear that (Manitobans) want to see us take a much more collaborative approach when it comes to working with other levels of government and with stakeholders in our community,” Stefanson said in her victory speech Saturday.

Stefanson didn’t escape criticism during the province’s worst wave of the pandemic. She was health minister last spring when dozens of patients in intensive care had to be flown to other provinces because of a shortage of beds.

She also served as deputy premier, justice minister and minister of families since the Progressive Conservatives won a large majority in 2016.