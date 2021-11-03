Indigenous Manitobans, Those 70+ Can Get Third COVID-19 Vaccine













WINNIPEG — Manitoba is recommending a third of the COVID-19 vaccine for several more eligible groups of people, including anyone aged 70 and over.

Following a recommendation by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) last week, the province says all First Nations, Inuit and Métis people aged 18 and over can now receive a third shot.

The third dose should be given at least six months after the last dose received. Whenever possible, the third dose should be the same mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) as the previous dose, but either mRNA vaccine is safe to receive.

Third doses are available at participating medical clinics, pharmacies, urban Indigenous sites and other vaccine clinics located throughout the province.