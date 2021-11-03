Manitoba’s New Premier to Lay Out Government Agenda in Throne Speech Set for Nov. 23













By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s new premier is to lay out her government’s agenda in a throne speech in three weeks.

A day after being sworn in, Heather Stefanson says the legislature will reconvene on Nov. 23 for a brief fall sitting.

Among her promises is a health-care task force aimed at clearing surgery and diagnostic backlogs and creating more intensive care capacity.

Stefanson was elected Progressive Conservative leader last weekend, replacing Brian Pallister, who stepped down in September.

Stefanson has also made changes to some senior staff roles, including hiring Bonnie Staples-Lyon as an adviser.

Staples-Lyon was press secretary and communications director for former premier Gary Filmon in the late 1990s.

“I am truly excited and optimistic about the future of our province and I look forward to unveiling our agenda — focused on reconciliation, health care, education, the economy and jobs,” Stefanson said in a release Wednesday.