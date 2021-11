Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit is looking into the arrest of a woman who suffered a broken wrist while being apprehended by RCMP in Russell.

The alleged incident occurred on September 17 and the woman notified the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC) for the RCMP on October 21.

The IIU says it will investigate as the injury is serious in nature.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at 1-844-667-6060.